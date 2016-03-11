EU-Turkey refugee deal doesn't add up

The 8 March agreement between EU leaders and the prime minister of Turkey is being hailed by some as a turning point, and by others as unworkable and even illegal.
The aims of the deal - to close down smuggling routes, break the business model of smugglers, protect external borders and “break down the link between getting in a boat and getting settlement in Europe” - are important.
However,the one-for-one deal of every Syrian...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
