Ad
euobserver
Polls indicate that anti-immigration party Alternative fuer Deutschland is set to win double digits in Sunday's three state elections (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Local elections to test Merkel on refugees

Migration
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Offenburg, Germany,

Two men in an excavator and a tractor were digging on Tuesday (8 March) at a former tennis club in the south-western German city Offenburg.

“Waterworks,” one of them said. The site - the size of six tennis courts - is being prepared to house 500 refugees in container-buildings.

A snow-covered umpire chair and some signs are the only reminders of the site's previous function.

A stone's throw away - or a decent tennis serve - Willy Verderio was doing his own construction. The ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU Political

Related articles

Merkel stands her ground on migration
Merkel scores victory on EU migrant plan, if implemented
Polls indicate that anti-immigration party Alternative fuer Deutschland is set to win double digits in Sunday's three state elections (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Tags

MigrationEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections