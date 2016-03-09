Local elections to test Merkel on refugees

Two men in an excavator and a tractor were digging on Tuesday (8 March) at a former tennis club in the south-western German city Offenburg.

“Waterworks,” one of them said. The site - the size of six tennis courts - is being prepared to house 500 refugees in container-buildings.

A snow-covered umpire chair and some signs are the only reminders of the site's previous function.

A stone's throw away - or a decent tennis serve - Willy Verderio was doing his own construction. The ...