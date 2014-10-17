Ad
euobserver
Will the Brussels summit also have to deal with a striking police force? (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU summit at risk of Belgian police strike This WEEK

Agenda
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Will they reach an agreement on time?

When this question is asked with the coming week in Brussels in mind, it doesn't only refer to the climate and energy package which government leaders are discussing on Thursday and Friday (23 and 24 October).

The clock is also ticking for negotiations on pension reform between police unions and the newly approved Belgian government.

Belgian minister for home affairs Jan Jambon will meet w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

Leaked papers show EU disagreement on climate goals
Will the Brussels summit also have to deal with a striking police force? (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections