EU summit at risk of Belgian police strike This WEEK

Will they reach an agreement on time?
When this question is asked with the coming week in Brussels in mind, it doesn't only refer to the climate and energy package which government leaders are discussing on Thursday and Friday (23 and 24 October).
The clock is also ticking for negotiations on pension reform between police unions and the newly approved Belgian government.
Belgian minister for home affairs Jan Jambon will meet w...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here