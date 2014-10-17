Sex and drugs drive EU growth surge

Ask a politician in any EU country what they would give for an extra 2 percent on their nation's economic output without any policy changes, and you are likely to be offered a couple of limbs and a body part.

Yet Eurostat is set to publish figures on Friday (17 October) showing that the bloc's GDP has grown by nearly 2.5 percent.

However, the apparent surge in economic growth is not the result of increased spending or output and will not make anyone feel richer. Instead it is the...