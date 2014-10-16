Ad
euobserver
Markets don't like what they are seeing in the eurozone (Photo: Travel Aficionado)

Ailing eurozone back on markets' radar

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The eurozone appears to have come back onto the markets' radar amid low inflation, poor economic news from Germany, and Greece's bailout exit plans.

Greece's long-term borrowing costs went above 8 percent on Thursday (16 October) - their highest for almost a year - as investors took fright at the fragile political situation in the country.

The government in Athens has tried to shore up popular support by suggesting it will exit its bailout programme with the International Monetary...

Green Economy

