EU health chiefs to debate entry screening for Ebola

EU health ministers will discuss the introduction of entry screening for potential Ebola carriers at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday (16 October).
Britain has already introduced screening at its airports in Heathrow and Gatwick, while other countries are likely to follow suit amid mounting concern about the possible spread of the disease in Europe.
But medical experts are divided on the value of entry screening because of the three week incubation period of the disease.
E...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.