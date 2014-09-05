EU to adopt Russia sanctions despite ceasefire

EU countries are to adopt new sanctions on Russia despite the Ukraine ceasefire, but might revoke them if things go well.
German chancellor Angela Merkel said at a Nato summit in Wales on Friday (5 September) that the situation is “fluid … one has to look at the ceasefire, if it holds. One has to look at the Russian troops, are they withdrawing?”
She added: “these sanctions could indeed be put in place … but with the stipulation they can be suspended again [if the peace process s...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.