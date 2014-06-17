German minister calls for EU budget rules to be loosened

Germany’s economy minister has signalled that the EU should loosen its rules on budget deficits to allow governments more space to pursue growth-driving economic reforms.

“No one wants higher debt, but we can only cut the deficit by slowly returning to economic growth,” Sigmar Gabriel said following meetings with French counterpart Arnaud Montebourg on Monday (16 June).

“Countries that are embarking on reforms must have more time to cut their deficits, but it has to be binding - a...