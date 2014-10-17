Putin makes nice on Ukraine at EU-Russia mini-summit

Russian leader Vladimir Putin told EU leaders he wants pro-Russia rebels to make peace with Ukraine at a meeting in Milan on Friday (17 October).

Coming out of the talks, British PM David Cameron noted: “Putin said very clearly that he doesn't want a frozen conflict, he doesn't want a divided Ukraine … if that is the case, Russia has to take actions to put in place all that has been agreed”.

EU Council president Herman Van Rompuy added: “President Putin made very clear he doesn’t...