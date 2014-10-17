Ad
Putin came to the breakfast meeting after a night with Berlusconi (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Putin makes nice on Ukraine at EU-Russia mini-summit

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russian leader Vladimir Putin told EU leaders he wants pro-Russia rebels to make peace with Ukraine at a meeting in Milan on Friday (17 October).

Coming out of the talks, British PM David Cameron noted: “Putin said very clearly that he doesn't want a frozen conflict, he doesn't want a divided Ukraine … if that is the case, Russia has to take actions to put in place all that has been agreed”.

EU Council president Herman Van Rompuy added: “President Putin made very clear he doesn’t...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

