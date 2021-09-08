Ad
In 2020, the 18 coal stations in the western Balkans emitted two and half times as much polluting sulphur dioxide as all the 221 others in the EU (Photo: AdamCohn)

Western Balkan coal plants causing thousands of deaths

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Air pollution from coal-powered plants in the western Balkans has caused 19,000 deaths over the past three years, a new report from the CEE Bankwatch Network and the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air revealed on Tuesday (7 September).

Nearly 12,000 of those deaths (3,700 in the western Balkans themselves, and 7,000 in the EU) are attributed to emissions caps being exceeded by coal plants located in Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia and Montenegro.

