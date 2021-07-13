'Fit for 55': what is it, and why now?

The European Commission will unveil its so-called 'Fit for 55' package of revised climate and energy laws on Wednesday (14 July) - aiming to align key EU policies with the new 55-percent net-emissions reduction by 2030.
Green groups have already slammed the mammoth package of 12 legislative proposals for delaying action, after the commission faced intense lobbying over recent months.
"This package of measures from the Commission...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.