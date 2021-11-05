Ad
Pushback allegations have also implicated the EU's border agency Frontex, which denies any wrongdoing. (Photo: Turkish Coast Gaurd)

Greek minister says extra border monitoring may 'break law'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Extra monitoring of possible rights abuses on Greece's borders may constitute a "rule-of-law violation", the Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi has said - because it may not be under judicial oversight.

The comment was made on Thursday (4 November) to reporters.

It comes after a European Commission demand for Greece to create a credible and independent monitoring system to raise the alarm on any illegal pushbacks of migrants and asylum seekers, as well as other fundamental ...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

