Greek minister says extra border monitoring may 'break law'

Extra monitoring of possible rights abuses on Greece's borders may constitute a "rule-of-law violation", the Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi has said - because it may not be under judicial oversight.

The comment was made on Thursday (4 November) to reporters.

It comes after a European Commission demand for Greece to create a credible and independent monitoring system to raise the alarm on any illegal pushbacks of migrants and asylum seekers, as well as other fundamental ...