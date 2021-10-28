EU says No to patent-free vaccines for Africa

EU countries blocked mention of waiving vaccine patents to fight the pandemic at a meeting in Africa, overshadowed by the Sudan coup.

There was a "need to conclude discussions on how the World Trade Organisation (WTO) can support the ramping up of manufacturing, the equitable distribution of Covid-19 related health products, and the transfer of technologies", 68 EU and African foreign ministers said in a joint communiqué on Wednesday (27 October) after talks in Kigali.

"We recogn...