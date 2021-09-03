EU piles on pressure for new military units

The EU wants the ability to rapidly deploy several thousand troops as part of a larger strategic plan to be discussed and possibly adopted in November.

The issue was debated among 25 EU ministers of defence in Slovenia on Thursday (2 September).

"We need to increase our capacity to be able to act autonomously, when and where necessary," the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, told reporters following the ministerial meeting.

He said up to 5,000 troops under the aegis o...