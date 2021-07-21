The Polish government wants EU money - but not EU law

Observers of the Polish government's approach to law have become used to a lot of things. And still one could be surprised by the escalation that transpired last week.

Just when the EU had decided last year that a threat to the rule of law in a member state should result in the suspension of EU funding to that member state, the government and its highest court declared war on the EU's legal order.

It is as if the Polish government is begging the EU to stop transferring funds.