euobserver
Jonathan Taylor was intercepted while on holiday in Croatia last July due to Monaco's Interpol Red Notice (Photo: Jonathan Taylor)

Croatia snubs Monaco to let free British whistleblower

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Jonathan Taylor, an oil-industry whistleblower, is free to return to the UK after Croatia snubbed Monaco's request to have him extradited.

"I'm coming home," he told EUobserver from Dubrovnik on Thursday (8 July), where he was detained while on holiday last year and where he has been stuck for more than 340 days fighting his case.

"The British embassy called to say that it had been in touch with the [Croatian] ministry of justice ... I'm guessing that I will leave at some point ...

EU & the World

