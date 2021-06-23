Ad
euobserver
The EU used to be Burundi's biggest aid donor (Photo: European Commission)

EU preparing to lift Burundi sanctions, despite warning

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is preparing to resume budgetary aid to Burundi, despite NGOs' reports of ongoing human rights abuses by the government there.

"The EU and its member states recognise the positive developments made by the Burundian government with respect to human rights, good governance and the rule of law, and commitments taken in its roadmap ... towards further improvements in these areas," an EU spokesperson told this website.

EU ambassadors on the ground in the East African country ha...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Too soon to lift EU sanctions on Burundi, NGOs warn
The other crisis: Locusts imperil millions in Africa
The EU used to be Burundi's biggest aid donor (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections