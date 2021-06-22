Ad
euobserver
Humanitarian access to Libyan detention centres has dropped (Photo: UNHCR.org)

Libyan detention centres must end, EU says

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says it is pressing to shut down Libyan migrant and refugee detention centres.

The comments on Monday (21 June) were made following press reports of minors being sexually assaulted by Libyan guards.

"We have our position on detention centres. They need to close," European Commission...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU Parliament wants Europe to take lead on sea-rescues
UN report on pushbacks draws cautious EU response
EU rejects UN blame for migrant sea deaths
Humanitarian access to Libyan detention centres has dropped (Photo: UNHCR.org)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections