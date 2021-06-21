Ad
euobserver
Six percent of EU citizens paid an outright bribe to receive health care, with the numbers far worse in some EU member states. Bribery rates in health care are highest in Romania and Bulgaria (Photo: Images_of_Money)

Pandemic exposed corruption in some EU health systems

by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,

Three-in-10 people in the European Union pay a bribe or use a personal connection to access a public service, a Transparency International report says.

According to the Global Corruption Barometer report for the EU, two-thirds of EU citizens surveyed consider corruption to be a considerable problem for their public institutions and more than half think their governments are controlled by p...

Author Bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

