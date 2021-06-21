Pandemic exposed corruption in some EU health systems

Three-in-10 people in the European Union pay a bribe or use a personal connection to access a public service, a Transparency International report says.
According to the Global Corruption Barometer report for the EU, two-thirds of EU citizens surveyed consider corruption to be a considerable problem for their public institutions and more than half think their governments are controlled by p...
Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.
