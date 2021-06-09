EU sends mixed message on Turkey as 'safe' haven

The European Commission says Greece will still be required to assess individual claims after Athens declared Turkey a safe country for refugees.
"I think it is not something very strange with this decision," EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson, told reporters on Tuesday (8 June).
"That means of course that there can be a swift approach for returns but still it needs to be an individual decision for each individual," she added.
The decision by Athens to claim Turkey a...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
