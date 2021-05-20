EU enlargement is 'only real solution to Balkan conflicts'

Taking in the Western Balkans and tackling climate change, thereby depriving Russia of oil and gas revenues, were the most powerful steps the EU could take to keep order in Europe, Robert Cooper, a retired British diplomat has said.

But the West also needed to tackle its own demons, such as nationalist-populism in Hungary and Poland, to have a geopolitical impact, he added.

"The most important strategic act the EU did was the grand enlargement of 2004. The most important thing i...