Greek prisons accused of abusing detainees

Greek authorities have been accused of beating prison detainees, including allegations of asphyxiation whereby people are deprived of oxygen.
The charges were outlined in the annual overview report on Thursday (6 May) by the anti-torture committee at the human rights watchdog, Council of Europe.
The committee said it had received credible allegations of abuse during detention or questioning, noting that detained Roma and foreign national...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
