Prison conditions in 2020 degraded due to budget cuts, says report (Photo: Jumilla)

Greek prisons accused of abusing detainees

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Greek authorities have been accused of beating prison detainees, including allegations of asphyxiation whereby people are deprived of oxygen.

The charges were outlined in the annual overview report on Thursday (6 May) by the anti-torture committee at the human rights watchdog, Council of Europe.

The committee said it had received credible allegations of abuse during detention or questioning, noting that detained Roma and foreign national...

