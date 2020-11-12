California's new 'gig worker' law - why EU must say No

The OECD estimates six percent of European workers have picked up jobs via their smartphones in the gig economy.
Although companies like Uber and Deliveroo provide these individuals with quick cash, they can also bring insecurity and exploitation.
The gig economy is rife with regulatory gray zones: whether companies are in the technology or transportation sector, how gig work...
Shelly Steward is an economic sociologist researcher at the Fairwork Foundation of the Oxford Internet Institute.
