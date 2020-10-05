Key Brexit and budget talks This WEEK

In the cumbersome, long, and often tetchy, negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and the EU, a videoconference call seems like a rare good sign.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen talked on Saturday (3 October) to give a push to finishing negotiations that have yet to produce a breakthrough.

Negotiators will continue to talk until the October summit next week, when EU leaders are expected to assess the progress in t...