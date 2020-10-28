Ad
Europe will have to increase investment levels significantly in order to compete with the US and China on artificial intelligence (Photo: DARPA)

EU Commission sticks to €20bn AI target, despite Covid

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Europe should still aim at attracting more than €20bn of investment annually in artificial intelligence (AI) over the next decade, despite the difficult economic outlook that the coronavirus pandemic represents, EU commissioner for the digital age, Margrethe Vestager, said on Tuesday (27 October).

"We definitely should not give up this target. We need to increase it if we want Europe to be a leader in enabling trustworthy AI," Vestager told MEPs from the European Parliament's new commit...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

