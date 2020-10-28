EU Commission sticks to €20bn AI target, despite Covid

Europe should still aim at attracting more than €20bn of investment annually in artificial intelligence (AI) over the next decade, despite the difficult economic outlook that the coronavirus pandemic represents, EU commissioner for the digital age, Margrethe Vestager, said on Tuesday (27 October).

"We definitely should not give up this target. We need to increase it if we want Europe to be a leader in enabling trustworthy AI," Vestager told MEPs from the European Parliament's new commit...