MEPs deliver blow to EU body embroiled in harassment case

MEPs have refused to sign off the accounts of the EU's smallest institution, in yet another blow to the reputation of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC).

The move by MEPs overseeing budgets is an embarrassment to a Brussels-based institution that has been embroiled in psychological harassment cases against a former senior Polish member who was set to become its next president.

"We refused the discharge to the Economic and Social Committee," announced Monika Hohlmeie...