Lessons from Vučjak migrant camp in Bosnia & Herzegovina

Over the past few weeks, the terrible humanitarian situation faced by migrants in Bosnia and Herzegovina has finally gained much welcome media and political attention in Brussels and across Europe.
There is of course more than one reason behind this humanitarian emergency, and we shouldn't undermine the role played by the complex geopolitics of this region.
However, in 2019 Bosnia and Herzegovina has clearly become a key transit country for migrants heading towards the EU.<...
Denis Haveaux is director of the Red Cross EU office in Brussels.
