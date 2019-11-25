Ad
euobserver
Chairwoman Monika Hohlmeier (EPP, Germany) says all member states should be under scrutiny (Photo: European Parliament)

Magazine

Fighting corruption and cutting red tape

Who is Who in EP committees?
Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

As EU countries debate the next long-term budget for the bloc, and how to link the respect for the rule of law and the fight against corruption to EU funds, the budget control committee (CONT) will continue to play a central part in defending the EU budget.

German MEP Monika Hohlmeier, chair of the committee knows this can be a touchy subject for member states.

"I believe that one of the most sensitive, yet extremely important topics on our agenda in the committee will be the co...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Who is Who in EP committees?Green EconomyMagazine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Deep divisions on display over post-Brexit EU budget
EU divided on how to protect rule of law
Hahn warns Macedonia of strategic difficulties
Chairwoman Monika Hohlmeier (EPP, Germany) says all member states should be under scrutiny (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Who is Who in EP committees?Green EconomyMagazine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections