Feminists target Polish churches in abortion 'revolution'

Feminists disrupted church services in Poland on Sunday (25 October) in a fourth day of "revolution" against new anti-abortion laws.

Women holding placards with slogans such as "We pray for the right to abortion" or "Fuck off, episcopacy" stood in front of altars and stopped mass in towns up and down the country.

They painted slogans and Nazi symbols on church walls saying: "This is hell for women".

Thousands of mostly women also picketed church services and scuffled with ...