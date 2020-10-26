Ad
euobserver
Scuffles between far-right vigilantes and women took place outside the Church of the Holy Cross in Warsaw (Photo: metaphox)

Feminists target Polish churches in abortion 'revolution'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Feminists disrupted church services in Poland on Sunday (25 October) in a fourth day of "revolution" against new anti-abortion laws.

Women holding placards with slogans such as "We pray for the right to abortion" or "Fuck off, episcopacy" stood in front of altars and stopped mass in towns up and down the country.

They painted slogans and Nazi symbols on church walls saying: "This is hell for women".

Thousands of mostly women also picketed church services and scuffled with ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Scuffles between far-right vigilantes and women took place outside the Church of the Holy Cross in Warsaw (Photo: metaphox)

Rule of Law

