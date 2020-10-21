Ad
euobserver
MEP Petri Sarvamaa is leading the parliament's team on the rule of law file (Photo: European Parliament)

'Big majority' of citizens want EU funds linked to rule of law

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Almost 80 percent of European citizens agree that the distribution of EU funds should be linked to respect for the rule of law and democratic principles, according to a survey published on Tuesday (20 October).

The poll, commissioned by the European Parliament, comes as MEPs had another round of talks with diplomats from the German EU presidency over key legislation on how such a ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU leaders face major clash on rule of law budget link
Germany asks capitals to give a little in EU budget impasse
German presidency tries to end EU's rule-of-law battle
EU countries stuck on rule of law-budget link
MEP Petri Sarvamaa is leading the parliament's team on the rule of law file (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections