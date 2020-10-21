'Big majority' of citizens want EU funds linked to rule of law

Almost 80 percent of European citizens agree that the distribution of EU funds should be linked to respect for the rule of law and democratic principles, according to a survey published on Tuesday (20 October).
The poll, commissioned by the European Parliament, comes as MEPs had another round of talks with diplomats from the German EU presidency over key legislation on how such a ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
