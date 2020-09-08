Ad
euobserver
The Maersk Etienne (pictured here in 2015) is currently hosting 27 rescued migrants off the Maltese coast (Photo: MakVik)

Amnesty demands criminal probe into Malta's push-backs

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A criminal investigation into Malta's treatment of migrants and refugees is now being demanded by international NGO Amnesty International.

The Mediterranean island state, over the past few months, has seen a rise in the number of people rescued at sea and brought to its shores. Some 2,100 arrived over the past six months, compared to 3,400 in all of 2019.

Meanwhile, the government under prime minister Robert Abela has been accused ...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Libyan militia cash in on EU's anti-smuggling strategy
Deaths at sea case raises questions over Malta's role
New EU migration pact set for start of summer
The Maersk Etienne (pictured here in 2015) is currently hosting 27 rescued migrants off the Maltese coast (Photo: MakVik)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections