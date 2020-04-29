Some lessons from Ibsen's An Enemy of the People

All over the world theatres are dusting off an old play: An Enemy of the People by Henrik Ibsen, first performed in 1882.
According to the IbsenStage project in Oslo, the play is "more popular than ever". It is about truth, freedom and tyranny. It deals with the loner versus the group, the role of the elite and the power of the majority.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad. This article has been adapted from one of her columns in Standaard.
Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad. This article has been adapted from one of her columns in Standaard.