Ad
euobserver
History never repeats itself, Voltaire once said, but the behaviour of people clearly does

Column

Some lessons from Ibsen's An Enemy of the People

Opinion
by Caroline de Gruyter, Oslo,

All over the world theatres are dusting off an old play: An Enemy of the People by Henrik Ibsen, first performed in 1882.

According to the IbsenStage project in Oslo, the play is "more popular than ever". It is about truth, freedom and tyranny. It deals with the loner versus the group, the role of the elite and the power of the majority.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
OpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad. This article has been adapted from one of her columns in Standaard.

Related articles

Women hit hardest by corona economic crisis
Trying to think straight about coronavirus
'Corona Orientalism': nothing to learn from the East?
History never repeats itself, Voltaire once said, but the behaviour of people clearly does

Tags

OpinionColumn

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad. This article has been adapted from one of her columns in Standaard.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections