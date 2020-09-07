Ad
Protestors gathered to block the parliament building before lawmakers returned from the summer break, and some attempted to break through police lines (Photo: Ivan Shishiev/ Sketches of Sofi)

Protestors blame provocateurs, as Bulgaria demos turn violent

by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,

Protesters outside the parliament building in the capital Sofia clashed with police last week, in one of the most violent episodes of the two-month long anti-corruption demonstrations taking place across Bulgaria.

Over 60 people were arrested, according to police reports, and 45 people required medical assistance.

Demonstrators against prime minister Boyko Borisov turned up in their thousands demanding that the PM and Bulgaria's prosecutor general, Ivan Geshev, step down over all...

Author Bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

