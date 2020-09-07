Protestors blame provocateurs, as Bulgaria demos turn violent

Protesters outside the parliament building in the capital Sofia clashed with police last week, in one of the most violent episodes of the two-month long anti-corruption demonstrations taking place across Bulgaria.

Over 60 people were arrested, according to police reports, and 45 people required medical assistance.

Demonstrators against prime minister Boyko Borisov turned up in their thousands demanding that the PM and Bulgaria's prosecutor general, Ivan Geshev, step down over all...