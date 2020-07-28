Ad
euobserver
A destitute man searching for clothes. Italy is experiencing a surge of 'nuovi poveri' [the new poor]; people who managed - barely - to make ends meet before the pandemic, and now find themselves in a very difficult situation (Photo: Gabriele Catania)

Inequalities and poverty on the rise in post-Covid-19 Italy

by Valentina Saini, Vicenza,
"My sister was a waitress in a restaurant. When she lost her job because of Covid-19, she came to stay with me. She used to work off the books, so didn't get any help from the government" says M.

She works as a waitress too, in a bar of Vicenza, a city in northern Italy. She has a so-called grey job: formally, it is a part-time but actually, she works full-time, receiving part of her salary under the counter. She is terrified of losing her job.

"Our parents are retired, they can...

Valentina Saini is a freelance journalist specialising in Italian social issues and politics, gender issues and the Middle East and North Africa region.

