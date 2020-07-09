Hydrogen strategy criticised for relying on fossil fuel gas

The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday (8 July) its strategy to upscale renewable hydrogen production and launched the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance to oversee its implementation.
"Hydrogen is a vital missing piece of the puzzle to help us reach this deeper decarbonisation," said EU commissioner for energy, Kadri Simson.
The proposal establishes a three-phase approach which aims to boost "green" hydrogen production generated from renewable electricity across all energ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
