Earlier this month, oil and gas companies such as Italy’s ENI and US’s ExxonMobil lobbied to water down the focus on renewables hydrogen of the strategy (Photo: European Parliament)

Hydrogen strategy criticised for relying on fossil fuel gas

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday (8 July) its strategy to upscale renewable hydrogen production and launched the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance to oversee its implementation.

"Hydrogen is a vital missing piece of the puzzle to help us reach this deeper decarbonisation," said EU commissioner for energy, Kadri Simson.

The proposal establishes a three-phase approach which aims to boost "green" hydrogen production generated from renewable electricity across all energ...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

