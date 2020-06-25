EU-backed court wrecks US plan for Kosovo summit

An EU-backed war crimes tribunal has publicly stigmatised Kosovo president Hashim Thaçi, wrecking US plans for a Western Balkans summit.

Thaçi and others were "criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders" of "victims of Kosovo Albanian, Serb, Roma, and other ethnicities and ... political opponents," according to a statement by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers (KSC) in The Hague on Wednesday (24 June).

Their crimes, against "hundreds" of other victims, also included "enforced dis...