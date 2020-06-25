EU-backed court wrecks US plan for Kosovo summit

An EU-backed war crimes tribunal has publicly stigmatised Kosovo president Hashim Thaçi, wrecking US plans for a Western Balkans summit.
Thaçi and others were "criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders" of "victims of Kosovo Albanian, Serb, Roma, and other ethnicities and ... political opponents," according to a statement by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers (KSC) in The Hague on Wednesday (24 June).
Their crimes, against "hundreds" of other victims, also included "enforced dis...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
