Children? Only if state permits it, says Romanian mayor

If you're planning to have children in one Romanian city, you might want to hold fire.
The mayor of the Romanian city of Targu Mures has said in a Facebook post that the state should screen would-be parents for proof of a stable workplace, financial resources, basic education and the legal minimum age required to care for children.
Children born into families that do not fit the criteria should be remov...
Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.