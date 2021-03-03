Ad
French MEP Raphaël Glucksman said the reaction of EU institutions to foreign interference has been 'soft' (Photo: European Parliament)

EU needs to 'raise price' for attacking democracy, MEPs say

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU needs to make attacking European democracies a costly endeavour, a key MEP chairing the parliament's new committee on foreign interference warned on Tuesday (2 March).

"The regimes attacking our democracies - especially the Russian and the Chinese regime because they are the two main threats we can assess now - these regimes don't think they have to pay a price for these attacks," centre-left French MEP Raphaël Glucksman told journalists on the work of the committee's first mont...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

French MEP Raphaël Glucksman said the reaction of EU institutions to foreign interference has been 'soft' (Photo: European Parliament)

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

