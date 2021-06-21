EU to wage economic war on Belarus dictator

EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell can announce sweeping economic sanctions on Belarus at Monday's (21 June) foreign affairs meeting after Austria caved to pressure on Friday.
These include a ban on new loans to Belarusian banks, trading in Belarusian securities or short-term bonds, and provision of investment services.
They also include restrictions on imports of cigarettes, oil and oil products, and potash - a component used in making fertiliser.
And there will be a...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
