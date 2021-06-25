Ad
euobserver
German chancellor Angela Merkel at Thursday's EU summit (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

France and Germany fail to coax EU into Putin's arms

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Fellow EU leaders rejected a French and German idea to resume EU summits with Russia on Thursday (24 June), amid confusion over their cack-handed diplomacy.

France and Germany had proposed a joint EU communiqué which said: "The European Council calls for a review of the existing formats of dialogue with Russia, including meetings at leaders' level".

But the EU-27 adopted a statement which said merely: "The European Council will explore formats and conditionalities of dialogue wi...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

