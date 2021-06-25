France and Germany fail to coax EU into Putin's arms

Fellow EU leaders rejected a French and German idea to resume EU summits with Russia on Thursday (24 June), amid confusion over their cack-handed diplomacy.

France and Germany had proposed a joint EU communiqué which said: "The European Council calls for a review of the existing formats of dialogue with Russia, including meetings at leaders' level".

But the EU-27 adopted a statement which said merely: "The European Council will explore formats and conditionalities of dialogue wi...