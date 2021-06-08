Ad
euobserver
While the EU remains the largest and most important economic partner of Serbia, Belgrade has very little incentive to give up collaboration with the likes of Lukashenko - as the prospect of Serbian EU membership is distant (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Why is Serbia not going to join EU sanctions on Belarus?

EU & the World
Opinion
by Vuk Vuksanovic, London,

On May 23, Belarus fighter jets diverted a Ryanair civilian flight from Athens, Greece to Vilnius, Lithuania under a pretence of the bomb threat, to arrest a dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, a critic of Belarus strongman president Alexander Lukashenko.

The EU has responded in the form of political condemnation and economic sanctions, as Belarus pl...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Vuk Vuksanovic is a PhD researcher in international relations at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), an associate of LSE IDEAS, LSE’s foreign policy think tank, and a researcher at the Belgrade Centre for Security Policy (BCSP).

Related articles

Nato chief backs Belarus sanctions
EU locks out Belarus from international aviation
A fork in the road for Serbia
While the EU remains the largest and most important economic partner of Serbia, Belgrade has very little incentive to give up collaboration with the likes of Lukashenko - as the prospect of Serbian EU membership is distant (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Vuk Vuksanovic is a PhD researcher in international relations at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), an associate of LSE IDEAS, LSE’s foreign policy think tank, and a researcher at the Belgrade Centre for Security Policy (BCSP).

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections