No pushback, as Russia blacklists EU's top official

Statements, literary quotes, and jokes, but no action - that is how the EU handled Russia's decision to blacklist its highest official.
The Russian move "lacks any legal justification and is entirely groundless", the EU foreign service said on behalf of member states.
It was "unfounded in substance" and strained relations "in an unnecessary way", the German foreign ministry added.
It was "unacceptable", the presidents of the EU Council, European Commission, and European P...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
