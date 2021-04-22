Ad
Czech foreign minister to brief Nato allies in Brussels later this week (Photo: nato.int)

Russia should pay 'costs' for Czech attack, US says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia should pay "costs" for its 2014 bomb attack in the Czech Republic, the US has said, as Nato and the EU face a "crucial test" of diplomacy.

"The United States and our partners must defend our national interests and impose costs for Russian government actions that cross boundaries respected by responsible nations," a State Department spokesperson told EUobserver on Wednesday (21 April).

The attack was "disturbing" and allies needed to send "a firm message that Russia's dang...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

