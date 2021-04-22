Russia should pay 'costs' for Czech attack, US says

Russia should pay "costs" for its 2014 bomb attack in the Czech Republic, the US has said, as Nato and the EU face a "crucial test" of diplomacy.

"The United States and our partners must defend our national interests and impose costs for Russian government actions that cross boundaries respected by responsible nations," a State Department spokesperson told EUobserver on Wednesday (21 April).

The attack was "disturbing" and allies needed to send "a firm message that Russia's dang...