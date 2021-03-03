Ad
euobserver
Frontex is based in Warsaw. Its French director will be before MEPs in Brussels on Thursday - but in private (Photo: European Union, 2019)

EU Parliament to hold Frontex probe behind closed doors

Migration
Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Parliament is keeping the public in the dark in its first real probe into the EU's border agency, Frontex.

Over a dozen MEPs will be cross-examining the agency's executive director, Fabrice Leggeri, on Thursday (4 March) for 45 minutes.

But a draft agenda says the meeting will be held behind closed doors, a decision EUobserver understands was made by European Parliament vice-president Roberta Metsola and the secretariat.

Metsola is a Maltese centre-right MEP

Migration Rule of Law EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

