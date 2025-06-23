Ad
euobserver
Former EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borell was among the letter's signatories (Photo: EU Council)

Ex-commissioners and UN leaders warn EU not to dismantle green rules

EU Political
Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

A group of former EU commissioners, national ministers, UN rapporteurs and institutional leaders have warned EU policymakers that the bloc’s plans to water down environmental and human rights regulations would be a “backward step” and could erode trust in European institutions.

In a joint letter sent

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

The GDPR is being hollowed out — for whom, and why?
EU member states race ahead with dismantling green regulations
French ‘posturing’ on due diligence law falls flat in Brussels
EU's 'Omnibus' green rollback likely to hit legal challenge, experts warn
Top economists urge EU to save due diligence laws from rollback
Former EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borell was among the letter's signatories (Photo: EU Council)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections