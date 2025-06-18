Ad
euobserver
If the GDPR falls, the message is clear: even the EU’s strongest rights laws can be hollowed out through political convenience and corporate lobbying (Photo: Dayne Topkin)

Opinion

The GDPR is being hollowed out — for who, and why?

EU & the World
Digital
EU Political
Opinion
by Itxaso Domínguez de Olazábal, Brussels,

The EU’s flagship data protection law is under attack. A new EU Commission proposal to ‘simplify’ the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) may look narrow and technical. But it could open the floodgates for a significant unravelling of EU’s own rulebook which offers much-needed protections to people.

This isn’t just a policy ...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldDigitalEU PoliticalOpinionOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

What is EU doing on AI facial-scraping recognition — and is it enough?
EU's 'Omnibus' green rollback likely to hit legal challenge, experts warn
EU fined €400 for breaching own privacy laws with Facebook 'log in'
The colonial biometric legacy at heart of new EU asylum system
Only 1.3% of EU data privacy cases result in fines, research shows
Why Ireland is the Achilles Heel of the EU's fightback against Big Tech
If the GDPR falls, the message is clear: even the EU’s strongest rights laws can be hollowed out through political convenience and corporate lobbying (Photo: Dayne Topkin)

Tags

EU & the WorldDigitalEU PoliticalOpinionOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections