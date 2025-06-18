The EU’s flagship data protection law is under attack. A new EU Commission proposal to ‘simplify’ the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) may look narrow and technical. But it could open the floodgates for a significant unravelling of EU’s own rulebook which offers much-needed protections to people.
This isn’t just a policy ...
Itxaso Domínguez de Olazábal is a policy advisor at the European Digital Rights Initiative.
