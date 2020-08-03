The three 'Elephants in the Room' in EU-India relations

The EU-India virtual summit took place last month with three 'elephants in the room'.
The largest elephant was China. Both India and the EU have traditionally followed policies of cooperation with China, but ties have plumbed new depths during the pandemic.
India was the recipient of a deadly border attack by Chinese soldiers along the 'Line of Actual Control'.
China's 'mask diplomacy' in EU member states...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Shairee Malhotra is an associate researcher at the European Institute for Asian Studies, currently the 2020 South Asia Fellow at Young Professionals in Foreign Policy, and has previously worked at the European External Action Service.
Shairee Malhotra is an associate researcher at the European Institute for Asian Studies, currently the 2020 South Asia Fellow at Young Professionals in Foreign Policy, and has previously worked at the European External Action Service.