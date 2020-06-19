EU leaders seek to first narrow differences at summit

It will be the first act in the summer drama by which European leaders trying to agree on historic changes and bridge decades-old disagreements - all in a matter of weeks.
On Friday (19 June), EU leaders are holding their first discussion on the EU Commission's fresh recovery proposal and the revised long-term budget for 2021-27.
Still over videoconference, leaders will present their take on the commission's plan to temporaril...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
