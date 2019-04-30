Merkel summit relaunches Kosovo-Serbia talks

Serbia and Kosovo have agreed to restart EU-brokered talks on better relations, amid ongoing disagreement - in the region and beyond - on a land-swap deal.

Serb president Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's Hashim Thaci agreed "to press ahead with their efforts to implement existing agreements" in a "constructive" dialogue, a German government spokesman said in Berlin early on Tuesday (30 April).

The announcement followed a special mini-summit chaired by German chancellor Angela Merke...