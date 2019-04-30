Ad
Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron both voiced concern on changing Balkan borders (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Merkel summit relaunches Kosovo-Serbia talks

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Serbia and Kosovo have agreed to restart EU-brokered talks on better relations, amid ongoing disagreement - in the region and beyond - on a land-swap deal.

Serb president Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's Hashim Thaci agreed "to press ahead with their efforts to implement existing agreements" in a "constructive" dialogue, a German government spokesman said in Berlin early on Tuesday (30 April).

The announcement followed a special mini-summit chaired by German chancellor Angela Merke...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

