Marine Le Pen (#217) sitting between fellow MEPs of the far-right ENF group (Photo: European Parliament)

Le Pen courts Salvini, Farage for 'biggest group possible'

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Far-right French politician Marine Le Pen said on Monday (15 April) she would welcome Nigel Farage's Brexit party into a larger eurosceptic group in the European Parliament (EP), if the UK were to participate in the EP elections in May.

"He is welcome if he wants to join. Even if it might be just for a moment," she said at a press conference, according to media reports.

Le Pen, who leads the French National Rally party, also said "we have mandated Matteo Salvini ... to try to buil...

